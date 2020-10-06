TamilRockers Leaks Director Bala's Uncut Original Version Of 'Varmaa'

Piracy website TamilRockers has now leaked the original uncut version of director Bala’s film Varmaa. The film had released on OTT platform Simply South on September 6th but is now available to watch on the illegal website as well and can be accessed by anyone. Varmaa is the Tamil remake of Vijay Deverakonda’s film Arjun Reddy.

Varmaa full movie download available on piracy website

Director Bala had worked on the first ever Tamil remake of Arjun Reddy and the film was titled Varmaa, which starred actor Dhruv. However, the film ran into some trouble and had to be remade with new director, cast and crew. The new version was directed by Gireesaaya, and the second version retained Dhruva as the lead character while everyone else was replaced.

The new version was titled Aditya Varma and was released in the year 2019. But recently, Bala’s original uncut version was released on an OTT platform and was released on October 6th. The film is a romance drama and follows a young couple who fall madly in love with each other.

However, due to caste issues, their love is not accepted by their families and they are forced to part ways. This affects Aditya Varma immensely and his future appears to darken. He tries to do everything to get over his former lover but fails to do so.

Illegal downloads to be curbed

DMCA and other governing bodies/authorities have been trying and working firmly to restraint and curb down the piracy trend in the country. However, sites such as Tamilrockers, Movierulz and Filmyzilla keep on emerging every day across the country. The piracy issue is also growing fast due to increased practice and usage of torrents. Torrents create a significant source of piracy which helps people worldwide download and watch pirated versions of games, software, films, television series, songs, and much more.

(DISCLAIMER - Republic World does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.)

