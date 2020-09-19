Tamilrockers Leaks 'London Confidential' Download Link Merely Hours After Its Release

Mouni Roy's latest web film, London Confidential was released on the OTT platform ZEE5 on September 18, 2020. The spy thriller stars actors Purab Kohli and Kulraj Randhawa alongside Mouni Roy. Helmed by Kanwal Sethi and produced by Mohit Chhabra and Ajay Rai, London Confidential: The Chinese Conspiracy is about a group of R&AW agents stationed in London. These R&AW agents are being mercilessly targeted by a Chinese spy.

Fans were excited for the release of the new film but were shocked to see that merely hours after its release the film was leaked on Tamilrockers. Read on to know more.

Read | Mouni Roy opens up about 'London Confidential'; confirms it's not about COVID-19

Tamilrockers leaks download link for London Confidential

Some of the most popular torrent websites in India are Moviesflix, Isaimini and Tamilrockers. It is no doubt that piracy is one of the biggest issues that filmmakers around the globe are tackling right now. Pirate websites like Tamilrockers have hugely affected the box office collection of many movies, as they provide download links for exclusive and copyrighted content online.

However, recently ZEE5’s new spy thriller film London Confidential became the target for Tamilrockers as the torrent website leaked the London Confidential download link in 1080p Full HD. London Confidential is one of the films released by the Hindi film industry during COVID-19 lockdown. Other films that were released digitally were Sadak 2, Gunjan Saxena, Class of ’83, Gulabo Sitabo, Maska and etc.

Read | Mouni Roy announces release of 'London Confidential', her new espionage thriller film

However given that Tamilrockers has already leaked the London Confidential download link, there will be less viewership of the film on ZEE5. This is not the first time Tamilrockers has leaked copyrighted and exclusive content illegally. This notorious online portal is responsible for streaming the latest Hindi, Tamil movies and other South language movies such as Malayalam and Telugu.

Read | Kit Harington's 'Criminal 2' and other Netflix shows to binge-watch over the weekend

Which movies and series have been leaked by Tamilrockers?

Movies like Angrezi Medium, Gypsy, Baaghi 3 and Mahesh Babu have been illegally leaked by Tamilrockers. The torrent site also released the Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak and Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji. Although the URL itself is blocked by the government, Tamilrockers can be easily accessed by proxy servers.

Read | Baahubali: Before the Beginning to get new creative touch from Netflix & Arka Media Works

London Confidential: The Plot

Mouni Roy and Purab Kohli play the two main R&AW agents covertly working in London in the film. The two are investigating a viral outbreak and believe that Chinese spies are somehow involved in Biological attack. However, China is not their only enemy. A double agent is working against them and is killing other R&AW agents from within their ranks.

(DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.)

[promo source: Mouni Roy Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.