Tamilrockers Leaks Netflix’s 'Kaali Khuhi' Movie For Download

Online streaming service Netflix has been coming up with entertaining shows and films on its platform like Holidate, and The Kissing Booth 2. However, piracy website Tamilrockers has recently leaked the horror thriller movie Kaali Khuhi on its illegal website. The Terrie Samundra-directorial has fallen prey to this site right after its release. To watch the content on Netflix, one has to take a paid subscription.

Kaali Khuhi movie is not the first one to be leaked on Tamilrockers. Apart from this film, the piracy website updates various series and shows for viewers to download through torrents. However, it causes major losses to the makers, who put their hard work into the making of projects. There are other websites like Filmyzilla in the country, which leak content for people to watch for free.

About Netflix’s Kaali Khuhi

Kaali Khuhi movie stars Shabana Azmi, Leela Samson, and Sanjeeda Shaikh in the lead roles. The Terrie Samundra-directorial is in the backdrop of a Punjab village, which has a brutal history of female infanticides. It revolves around the life of a 10-year-old girl, who has to save her village from the curse of a restless spirit. Kaali Khuhi had a Halloween release on the OTT platform Netflix on October 30, 2020, Friday.

Kaali Khuhi movie review

Upon its release on Friday, Kaali Khuhi garnered a mixed response from the critics and the viewers alike. Though they appreciated the colour palette and atmosphere that the film created, the storyline was not gripping enough, according to many critics. Check out the trailer of the Kaali Khuhi below:

Tamilrockers is an illegal and piracy website which has leaked numerous flicks and web series online right before its premiere. The site has caused loss to various Bollywood, Hollywood, and regional producers. Besides Kaali Khuhi, Tamilrockers has leaked shows like Aarya, Four More Shots Please, and films such as Lalbazaar, Gulabo Sitabo, and The Invisible Man, among others.

DISCLAIMER: Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

