'RRR', 'Tanhaji', 'Uri' To Have This Common Factor; Rajamouli Film Tipped For Glory Anyway

Will it be three in a row in all and two in a row for Ajay Devgn in January 2021? The announcement of the new release of SS Rajamouli’s RRR has suddenly brought attention to the second week of January as a favourable release date. This is after Uri: The Surgical Strike and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior turned out to be among the biggest hits in the last two years.

The makers of RRR on Wednesday announced that the Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer’s release date has been shifted from July 26, 2020 to January 8, 2021. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wondered that with the second week of January being lucky in the last two years, will it be a hat-trick in 2021?

The *second week* of January has proven lucky for movies... Will it be a hat trick in 2021, when #RRRMovie releases [8 Jan 2021]?

⭐️ 11 Jan 2019: #Uri

⭐️ 10 Jan 2020: #Tanhaji — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 5, 2020

For the unversed, Uri: The Surgical Strike, that released on January 11, turned out to one of the biggest blockbusters of 2019, earning close to Rs 250 crore at the box office. As far as 2020 is concerned, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, that released on January 10 this year, already crossed the Rs 250 crore and is still going strong. The action drama is being tipped to hit the Rs 275-crore-mark and maybe even hit the Rs 300-crore mark.

However, netizens felt that irrespective of the release date, the success of RRR was guaranteed because they felt only the name of SS Rajamouli was enough. Many felt that producers, who are planning to release films in January should postpone their films already.

Here are the responses:

Lucky or unlucky doesn’t matter in case of a Rajamouli film. — Ƙαbιr Ⲙαss ☆ (@KabirMass) February 5, 2020

Its a Rajamauli's film.Its enough ..Date does'nt matter whenever it comes — 🅰️🅱️HI 🍻🚬 (@i_am_srkoholic) February 5, 2020

If any Bollywood movies planned for release in Jan 2021, better postpone.. Because #RRRMovie confirmed 🔥 — sharathIsm🔥 (@sharath9999) February 5, 2020

Bro what you talking? The movie will *definitely* cross 1000 Cr at the minimum. If northern states give enough support then it can break the Bahubali 2 record. — ; (@caffeiene) February 5, 2020

RRR, also stars Alia Bhatt in a pivotal role. Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris and Alison Doody are among the other members of the cast. The movie is based on the fictional story of two freedom fighters Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem in the 1920s.

