'Tanhaji' Continues To Stand Tall In The Face Of Other Star-studded Releases In 2020

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has triumphed over several box-office releases this year. This Ajay Devgn starrer and produced film is still running successfully at the theatres while several other big-budgeted movies failed to impress the audience. Take a look at these movies that failed to leave a mark at box-office unlike Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Tanhaji vs other BO releases in Jan/Feb

1. Chhapaak

Chhapaak and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior released on the same day. Chhapaak was Deepika Padukone’s first film as a maiden gig as a producer. But Tanhaji box office collections are proof that it was audience’s first choice over Deepika Padukone's acid attack survivor story. Tanhaji has collected approximately ₹275 crores till now and is expected to continue its successful run whereas Deepika’s Chhapaak had a life-time collection of only ₹28.38 crore.

#Chhapaak disappoints... Lacklustre trending in Week 1... Partial holidays [Tue and Wed] helped marginally... Will find the going tough in Week 2... Fri 4.77 cr, Sat 6.90 cr, Sun 7.35 cr, Mon 2.35 cr, Tue 2.55 cr, Wed 2.61 cr, Thu 1.85 cr. Total: ₹ 28.38 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 17, 2020

2. Jawaani Jaaneman

Ajay Devgn’s co-star Saif Ali Khan’s second movie of 2020, Jawaani Jaaneman released on February 7, 2020. But Tanhaji reviews were much more stellar than this Tabu and Saif starrer film. As mentioned earlier, Tanhaji is still running successfully at the box-office whereas Jawaani Jaaneman’s total collections were only ₹20.21 crores.

#JawaaniJaaneman has low Week 1... Biz was lopsided: Good at select metros. Weak in mass belt... Needs to maintain the pace [metros] in Weekend 2... Fri 3.24 cr, Sat 4.55 cr, Sun 5.04 cr, Mon 2.03 cr, Tue 1.94 cr, Wed 1.86 cr, Thu 1.55 cr. Total: ₹ 20.21 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 7, 2020

3. Love Aaj Kal

Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal was one of the highly anticipated releases of 2020. The film starred the rumoured couple Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. But the movie failed to impress the audience and hence could only collect ₹27.86 crores.

#LoveAajKal is rejected... Dips on Day 2, falls flat on Day 3... Advantage #ValentinesDay [Day 1], else *3-day total* would be lower... Tough road ahead [weekdays]... Fri 12.40 cr, Sat 8.01 cr, Sun 8.10 cr. Total: ₹ 28.51 cr. #India biz. #LoveAajKal [2009] weekend: ₹ 27.86 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 17, 2020

4. Street Dancer 3D

Street Dancer 3D starred the ABCD 2 pair Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor and was directed by Remo D’Souza. But even though the film boasted a star-studded cast, it failed to leave a mark at the box-office. On the other hand, Tanhaji's box office collections are proof of its success.

#Malang hits ₹ 50 cr... Third film to cross ₹ 50 cr mark in 2020, after #Tanhaji [nearing ₹ 275 cr] and #StreetDancer3D [nearing ₹ 75 cr]... [Week 2] Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 2.52 cr, Sun 3.25 cr, Mon 1.53 cr, Tue 1.49 cr. Total: ₹ 50.69 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 19, 2020

5. Malang

Mohit Suri’s Malang was also expected to give tough competition to other films at the box-office. But this Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur could only collect ₹56.46 crores approximately. These collections were nowhere close to Tanhaji's box office collections.

