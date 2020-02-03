Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji' Breezes Past Rs 250 Crore Milestone, Eyes Next Breakthrough

The Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior has breached the Rs 250-crore mark. The Ajay Devgn-Kajol film has raked in a total of Rs 251.12 crore so far.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the epic drama based on the capturing of the Kondhana fort earned Rs 2.77 crore on Friday and Rs 4.48 crore on Saturday at the ticket window and has finally crossed the milestone mark on Day 24. In a tweet, the key trade analyst informed that the weekend saw tremendous growth, due to which the film also has chances of eyeing the Rs. 275 crore mark.

Tanhaji crosses Rs 250 crores, eyes Rs. 275 crore milestone

#Tanhaji flies past ₹ 250 cr mark... Continues its stronghold despite competition from multiple films... Remarkable growth on [fourth] Sat and Sun increases its chances of hitting ₹ 275 cr... [Week 4] Fri 2.77 cr, Sat 4.48 cr, Sun 6.28 cr. Total: ₹ 251.40 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 3, 2020

#Tanhaji benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3

₹ 100 cr: Day 6

₹ 125 cr: Day 8

₹ 150 cr: Day 10

₹ 175 cr: Day 11

₹ 200 cr: Day 15

₹ 225 cr: Day 18

₹ 250 cr: Day 24#India biz.

BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 3, 2020

Apart from Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan, the film also stars actor Sharad Kelkar and Luke Kenny in prominent roles. Released on January 10, 2020, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior brings back together Saif Ali Khan and Ajay Devgn under one roof after 11 long years. Apart from the interesting cast and heart-gripping story plot, the period drama is creating headlines as it has officially become 2020’s first film to enter the 200-crore club.

However, while the film is continuing its glorious run at the Box Office, it recently stirred controversy as the residents of Maharashtra's Godoli village, where Maratha soldier Tanaji Malusare was claimed to have been born, are unhappy over the place not finding a mention.

