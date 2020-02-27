'Tanhaji' Box Office Collections Have Broken These Four Records | Read Details

Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The unsung Warrior has proved to be a milestone for the actor and his team. The movie released on January 10th, 2020 and still has been performing well at the box office. In fact, the multi-star cast has managed to make and break many records at the box office. Read on to know.

Tanhaji beats Bahubali 1

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior left the blockbuster Bahubali – The Beginning (2015) in the overseas first-week collection category. While Bahubali The Beginning had collected only $ 100,000 in its first weal overseas, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior collected $ 2,320,000 in its first week in the overseas market.

Tanhaji beats Uri- The Surgical Strike

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was able to beat the super hit movie, Uri – The Surgical Strike in its overall collection. Tanhaji released one year after the super hit movie, Uri. Uri collected Rs. 244 crores at the box office and Tanhaji collected over Rs. 250 crores at the box office.

Mumbai Nett Grossers – All Time

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has secured the second highest place in the list of top Mumbai Nett Grossers all-time films. The movie is only behind the blockbuster movie, Bahubali 2 – The Conclusion. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has taken over Aamir Khan starrer- Dangal, PK, Tiger Zinda Hai and has collected over Rs. 132 crores. While the first position holder Bahubali 2 has collected Rs. 185 crores in the Mumbai circuit.

Highest grosser film for all the cast members

Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero has proved to become the highest grosser film for all the cast members including Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol. The movie has been running in theatres for than one month and held its grip at the box office. The movie had clashed at the box office with other A-list starrer movies like Chhapaak, Jawaani Jaaneman, Panga.

