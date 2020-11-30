Rashami Desai Shares Pics From Her Bikini Shoot In Lonavala; Fan Says 'living Mermaid'

Television actor Rashami Desai recently set the internet ablaze with a streak of bikini pictures from her latest pool photoshoot. Yesterday, the Naagin 4 actor took to her Instagram handle to flaunt her bikini body as she posed for the camera in a white sheer bodycon dress over a hot pink bikini. As soon as she shared the pictures from her pool photoshoot on Instagram, they went viral on social media in no time and ardent fans of the actor couldn't hold back but shower her bold avatar with heaps of praise.

Rashami Desai is 'going with the flow' and fans love it

On November 29, 2020, Rashami Desai raised the hotness quotient on social media with her hot pink bikini pictures from Lonavala. In the streak of pictures shared by her, the Yeh Lamhe Judaai Ke actor is seen posing for the camera in a swimming pool sporting a full-sleeves white sheer bodycon dress over a hot pink bikini with plunging neckline. Rashami looked nothing less than stunning as she rounded off her look with bold red lips and smokey eyes. Sharing the photographs on her Instagram handle, she captioned her post, "Go with the flow".

Rashami Desai's photos from her pool photoshoot were captured by celebrity photographer and director Amit Khanna. Within a day, the actor's IG post has garnered over a 340k likes and more than 11k comments. Netizens were all-praise about Rashami in the comment section of her post as one fan went on to call her a 'Living Mermaid'.

Meanwhile, Rashami Desai penned a sweet birthday post for her co-star Tanuj Virwani as the Inside Edge actor rang in his 34th birthday. For the unversed, according to a report by SpotBoyE, Rashami is all set to make her digital debut with Tanuj in a never seen before avatar with a web-series. However, sharing a candid picture with the birthday boy from what appears to be the set of their upcoming project, she wrote:

I live for the moments where I can't express them with words, A very Happy Birthday to my super talented co-actor, a person so humble and down to earth and surely super fun to be around @tanujvirwani Enjoy today without any guilt

