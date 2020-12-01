Rashami Desai Posts Video On World AIDS Day, See What She Has To Say

Popular television actor Rashami Desai recently took to her Instagram account and shared a video speaking about AIDS on the occasion of World AIDS Day. AIDS Day is celebrated on December 1 since 1988 and the day is observed to highlight steps to prevent AIDS and create more awareness on the topic. When celebrities take a stand for such important issues and speak about them it causes the audience and fans to also look up to them and creates more awareness. See what Rashami Desai had to say about this.

Rashami Desai's videos

The Uttaran fame actor Rashami Desai took to her Instagram handle today on the occasion of World AIDS Day to have a one on one talk with her followers about AIDS. She spoke about creating more awareness about the issue. She said that she wanted to have a direct conversation with everyone and speak about the globally affecting problem of AIDS.

The TV actor said that thanks to the doctors for their help on the issue. She also mentioned that even though the doctors and science have progressed to the level where the medicines available make it possible to keep it under control the issue doesn't just end there. Rashmi pointed out the fact the only person who can save you from this disease is you, yourself. Rashami took to her caption and used the hashtags, World Aids Day and Be The Change. The video received over 55K views in just a few hours. It is really impactful when celebs take their social media accounts to make social announcements. The news does reach more people quickly and creates more awareness. See Rashami's Insta video here.

Rashami Desai's Instagram

Rashami Desai is usually very active on Instagram. She keeps her fans updated about her life pretty much every week. Rashami posts a lot of pictures from her shoots, or daily life. Rashami recently posted a picture with her co-star Tanuj Virwani a few days ago wishing him a very Happy Birthday. Check out her post here.

Rashami also posted a cute picture with her mother on her Instagram handle on November 19, 2020. She was seen in a noir checks dress in this picture. Rashami's mother was seen wearing a white dress with a colourful skirt, she took her daughter on a piggyback on herself in this adorable picture. See the post here.

IMAGE CREDITS: @imrashamidesai IG

