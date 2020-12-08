Rashami Desai Has A Rib-tickling Response On Having An 'Ideal Life Partner'; Watch

Television actor Rashami Desai recently decided to answer a bunch of random questions on Instagram wherein she spilt the beans about her ideal life partner as well as her celebrity crush. Yesterday, Rashami shared a streak of Instagram stories as she took up the 'Question + Answer' filter by Ethan Gaskill and made a couple of revelations including her favourite hobby and her first car. However, the Naagin 4 actor's reaction to having an ideal life partner was all things hilarious.

Rashami Desai's reaction to having an 'ideal life partner' is 'very scary'

On December 7, 2020, Rashami Desai spent some me-time in her car by answering a bunch of random question on Instagram. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor took to her Instagram stories to make some interesting revelations which you must surely know if you're an ardent fan of hers.

During her fun 'QnA' session on the photo-sharing app, the first question that popped on Rashami's screen was whether does she have an ideal life partner. To that, the 34-year-old had a rib-tickling response as she started peeping out of her car's windows and wrote, "Idhar Udhar Dekhlo. Very scary. I'm sorry no comments".

In the next story, Rashami was asked about her first-ever car and the Yeh Lamhe Judaai Ke actor revealed saying her first car was a Tata Indica while she also went on the reveal its number. Later, opening up about her 'Favourite hobby', Rashami was quick to reveal that it is dancing. Lastly, when the television star was asked about her celebrity crush, she quipped, "Sharam Aagayi".

Meanwhile, Rashami Desai is all set to make her digital debut alongside the Inside Edge actor Tanuj Virwani in Ullu app's Tandoor. The web series is touted to be an investigative thriller and will reportedly focus on the life of an aspiring politician. Although Rashami recently wrapped up the shoot of Tandoor, details about the web series have been kept under wraps by the makers. The Uttaran actor is said to showcase a never-seen-before avatar in this Ullu original which is going to be different from her previous projects.

