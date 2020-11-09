Tanushree Dutta Gears Up For B'wood Comeback After Losing 15kg; Speaks About Her 'IT Job'

Tanushree Dutta took to her social media handle on November 8 and talked about her Bollywood comeback in the caption of a self-portrait picture she shared. In her caption, she also addressed the "old news" about her IT job in LA doing rounds. While calling it a "very prestigious job opportunity", Dutta proclaimed that she always had the discipline, integrity and determination to work in this field.

Tanushree Dutta on 'IT job' in the US

The 36-year-old actor further added, "But I didn't take it as I wanted to explore my artistic career again. The defence job based out of Nevada would eventually after the Pandemic would need me to shift out of LA/ NY and I would not be permitted to leave the US for 3 years. I would also have to sign a job contract for 3 years coz such national defence related US jobs usually have very high security clearance and permissions so they cannot have people in and out of employment" (sic). Scroll down to take a look at her post.

Later, the Dhol actor asserted, "Since I'm an artist at heart who just happened to lose my way away from my craft due to some very very bad human beings and the trouble they caused me, i decided to not be hasty in changing my profession and re-consider what options I have in Bollywood. I have a lot of goodwill in Bollywood and Mumbai so I came back to India and will stay here for sometime and will work on some interesting projects. I have been getting some offers from Bollywood in terms of movies and web series and the Industry seems far more interested in casting me rather than my arch- enemies.( they only announce projects but none of their projects ever see the light of day & will not)."

Tanushree Dutta's comeback in Bollywood

While spilling beans around her upcoming projects, the Good Boy Bad Boy actor added, "At present I'm in touch with 3 big South film managers who are pitching me for Big budget south Projects as well as 12 Casting offices in Mumbai. There are powerfull Industry bigwigs who are giving me silent support in the background as they know the truth and are my wellwishers. There are also big production houses I'm talking to for projects in lead roles."

Tanushree Dutta's weight loss

She concluded her caption and wrote, "The pandemic has just made shooting dates uncertain so I'm unable to make a concrete announcement. I recently shot a commercial advertisement in the beauty space and announced that I'm back to work. I'm looking good, getting back my sass as I've lost 15 kgs and there is a strong buzz amongst industry folks of my imminent return to acting!".

