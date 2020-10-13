Tanushree Dutta Takes Up A 'sanskaari' Avatar For An Interview; Says Truth Shall Prevail

Actor Tanushree Dutta recently took to Instagram to share a selfie, revealing her special look for an emotional interview. With the picture, she spoke about how people must speak against harassment, abuse, and injustice, no matter what the circumstances are. She also ended on an assuring note that truth will prevail even if people try to suppress it. Her fans have come out in support of the actor and have flooded the comments section with uplifting messages.

Tanushree Dutta’s interview look

Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta recently took to social media to share a unique look she created for her recent interview. In the picture posted, the actor is seen dressed in a cotton saree with a black blouse. The black saree is studded with yellow embroidery work and a contrasting red border which gives a graceful overall look. She is seen wearing a pair of huge glasses with thick frames while her hair has been pulled back into a neat bun. In makeup, Tanushree Dutta is wearing light pink lip colour and a stroke of thin eyeliner.

In the caption for the post, actor Tanushree Dutta has spoken about the occasion and how she is planning on bringing out the truth to the masses. She has written that she did a very emotional interview recently in a sanskaari avatar. She is hopeful that her voice will reach a larger audience than last time. She has insisted that people must say no to abuse, harassment, and misuse of patriarchy. She has also mentioned the famous proverb, “Don’t judge a book by its cover”.

Tanushree Dutta has asked everyone to boycott the criminals who harass other people. She has also mentioned that no one should be sued for speaking out the truth as it is completely unfair in every sense. Have a look at the post on Tanushree Dutta’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, Tanushree Dutta’s followers have extended immense support for her courage and outspoken attitude. They have spoken about how stunning she looks while encouraging her to come out with the truth. Have a look at a bunch of comments on the post here.

Tanushree Dutta has been appreciated for her outspoken and bold attitude by many of her fans. She had previously accused co-star Nana Patekar of sexually assaulting her on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss in 2008 at Filmistan Studio. Nana Patekar was given a clean chit in the case in the year 2019.

