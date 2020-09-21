Tanushree Dutta Starrer 'Dhol' Clocks 13, Tusshar Kapoor Shares 'this Day That Year' Post

Tanushree Dutta's comedy-thriller Dhol clocked 13 years in Bollywood. Released on September 21, 2007, the film also stars Tusshar Kapoor, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kemmu, Rajpal Yadav an Om Puri in lead roles. Sharing the milestone, actor Tusshar Kapoor took to his Instagram handle and shared a celebratory post. Take a look at Tusshar Kapoor and cast celebrate 13 years of Dhol.

13 years of 'Dhol'

On September 21, Tusshar shared a series of two pictures to mark this day. He shared posters of the comedy thriller. These movie posters feature Tanushree Dutta, Tusshar Kapoor, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kemmu, Rajpal Yadav and Om Puri. The Golmaal Returns actor's caption read as-

Fans call it 'amazing movie'

Fans were quick to share their reactions on the social media platform. One of the Instagram users said, "we want again this movie running in theaters", while another commented, "My favorite movie unlimited funðŸ˜…ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜". One fan reacted to Tusshar's post saying, ''Amazing Movie Sir â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ @tusshark89 @khemster2.. My Favourite Movie Dhol ðŸ’–ðŸ’“ðŸ˜ŠðŸ˜''. Within minutes of the picture's upload, Tusshar Kapoor's post received more than 1.5k likes. Take a look at more comments below.

More about 'Dhol'

Dhol is helmed by filmmaker Priyadarshan and produced under the banner of the Percept Picture Company. Apart from the lead cast ensemble, the comedy thriller film also stars Arbaaz Khan, Abhimanyu Singh, Payal Rohatgi, Murli Sharma, Asrani and Tiku Talsania in supporting roles. Dhol is an official remake of the Malayalam film In Harihar Nagar. The film released in 1990.

In Harihar Nagar was already remade into another Bollywood flick Parda Hai Parda, released in 1992. It stars Chunky Pandey. The Kunal Kemmu and Tanushree Dutta starrer gained a mixed response from critics upon release. This was Priyadarshan's first film without Paresh Rawal. This film also marks Kunal Kemmu's first comedy film as an adult after serious films like Kalyug and Traffic Signal.

'Dhol' movie trailer

