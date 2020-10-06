Tanushree Dutta Shares A Charismatic Mirror Selfie; Fans Marvel At Her Transformation

Tanushree Dutta recently took to her Instagram and shared a vibrant selfie of her posing in front of the mirror. She mentioned that she was trying out some stuff on her new frame. Check out Tanushree Dutta’s Instagram post in which her fans flooded the comment section with compliments on her looks.

Tanushree's love for mirror selfies

Tanushree Dutta is quite active on her Instagram. She keeps her fans updated about her professional events as well as her personal life. She recently shared a charismatic selfie on her Instagram handle where she can be seen posing in front of the mirror wearing a cool set of glasses. The Aashiq Banaya Aapne actor can be seen wearing a stylish black tank top with denim. Many of her fans complimented her on the selfie while others were just amazed to see her transformation after losing weight. One of her female fans called her tremendously fit while many others asked her to share her diet tips with them. Let’s take a look at some of the comments.





Tanushree Dutta seems to love mirror selfies as she shared yet another one a few weeks ago. In this picture, she can be seen posing in front of the mirror. She shared how she lost two pounds in a week and will continue with her low-calorie diet. She also shared that she is bored in her house and mentioned that her next meditation workshop will be in 3 weeks.

Tanushree Dutta adores her little pet and keeps sharing cute pictures of her dog on her Instagram handle. She recently shared a picture of her pet, Happy, who can be seen giving a grumpy look. The actor shared this picture along with a caption that stated how priceless that look was for her. She later added a dialogue saying ‘Don’t angry me’.

She also shared another picture of her dog with her sister, Ishita Dutta. She shared these pictures along with a heartfelt caption. In the caption, she mentioned how Happy is the cutest doggie in the world. She revealed that she brought him home during her unhappy times and named him ‘Happy’. In the end, she thanked Happy Dutta for bringing so much joy in their lives. Her fans loved Happy’s cute look and flooded the comment section with lovely compliments for her little pet.

