Tanushree Dutta Intends To Return To Films In 2021; Talks About Hollywood In A New Post

Tanushree Dutta took to Instagram in order to release her elaborate list of wishes and tasks that she either wants to be fulfilled or completed in the upcoming year. The post, as one can see, comprises of an image of the Triambakeshwar temple which is accompanied by her 2021 wish list. The religious destination, as per her post, is something that one can get a clear view of from the hotel room that she is currently stationed in.

Tanushree Dutta's 2021 wish list even indicates that she intends on returning to the entertainment industry, as per her own words, in a "full on" fashion. The post that contains the aforementioned 2021 wishlist and the image of the holy shrine can be found below as well as on Tanushree Dutta's Instagram page.

Check out the post:

As one can see, Tanushree Dutta's 2021 wish list comprises of tasks like visiting the remaining Jyotirlingas which, as per her, are 10 in total. The fairly ambitious list contains tasks such as getting back into the physical state she was in during her initial years, finding a Hollywood collaborator that she can be with for the next three decades and even figuring out if she is someone who can settle down with someone in the future. Her 2021 wishlist also contains aspirations such as connecting with Lord Shiva on a deeper level, practising the art of letting go of all the material and human pleasures and even reconnecting with her roots, to name a few.

Other recent Tanushree Dutta's Instagram updates are essentially pictures of her posing in various ways, which are supplemented by the occasional inspirational quotes. For some time now, the Aashiq Banaaya Aapne star has been treating her more than 200,000 followers with pictures from her quarantine days. Some of which can be found below.

