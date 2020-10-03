Alia Bhatt Enables Comments On Instagram As She Is 'tip-toeing, But Taking The Step'

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture of herself along with a caption “tip toe if you want..but take that step”. The caption seems to be a step that Alia too has taken on social media as the actor has changed her comment setting on her official handle. She has now turned the comments on and has allowed netizens to comment on her posts.

Alia Bhatt's Instagram

Alia Bhatt enables comment section

Alia Bhatt was subject to a lot of negative comments by netizens due to the conversation around nepotism in the industry that began after Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. Moreover, the actor had received a fierce backlash for her latest film Sadak 2 as netizens made the film’s trailer the second most disliked video on YouTube and the most disliked video in India. Following this, Alia had limited her comments on all her social media handles and netizens could not comment on her posts.

However, the actor seems to be taking a step towards making her profile fully public and enable netizens to comment and react to her posts. Alia’s caption seems to be a hint that she is taking a leap of faith but is being cautious at the same time. While there were few negative comments still on the post, the comment section was also filled with a number of encouraging comments by the netizens.

Fan clubs of Alia post comments

A number of Bollywood stars supported the actor has ‘took the step’ of enabling comments on her social media profile. From Rhea Kapoor to Aditi Rao Hyadri, all left a warm comment on the picture of the actor. Many fan clubs of Alia Bhatt posted comments like how beautiful she looked in the picture and how happy the fan clubs are to see Alia posting a new picture. Check out some of the comments below.

Previously, Alia Bhatt had posted a special wish for her beau Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday. The actor had posted a solo picture of Ranbir in the frame as he smiled for the camera with cakes in front of him. She had captioned the picture as “Happy birthday 8” as Ranbir Kapoor’s lucky number is 8 and has the number on his football jersey too. Check out the post below.

Image credits: Alia Bhatt Instagram

