This Day That Year: Nick Jonas' Coma Confession, Tanushree Dutta Slams Rumours & More

Through the years, there have been a number of stories churning out from the entertainment industry which make major headlines. However, only a few of these stories make it through the test of time and make readers go back from time to time. Some similar 'This day that year' stories from October 2, 2018-19, have been listed below. Check them out -

1) Tanushree Dutta refutes rumours of receiving a notice from Nana Patekar (2018)

Tanushree Dutta had accused Nana Patekar of harassment on a film set. The story had garnered massive interest and Tanushree had gone on record multiple times to put forward her side of the story clearly. Nana Patekar's lawyers had revealed that they have sent a legal notice to Tanushree, however, the latter during an interaction with ANI had cleared the air and revealed that she did not get any notice from Nana Patekar.

2) Julia Roberts opened up about working on television (2018)

Julia Roberts had featured in the Amazon Prime Video series named Homecoming which had garnered love from both critics and fans. However, the actor had revealed that it is not easy to work for television as it is not for the faint-hearted. Whereas, she also revealed that working on a series did not feel like the same to her as her director treated and shot the film thinking of it as a movie.

3) Nick Jonas revealed he almost fell into a coma (2019)

Nick Jonas had appeared in an interview with Cigar Aficionado, where he revealed that he was a day away from falling into coma. Nick Jonas was diagnosed with type-1 diabetes at the age of 13. When taken to the hospital, Nick's blood sugar levels were at 917, which was way higher than normal. Though the singer was concerned about managing the disease, he quickly learned it was a manageable one only if he is diligent.

4) Roger Federer asked his fans to recommend Bollywood classic films (2019)

Swiss Tennis phenomena Roger Federer was in a mood to watch films back in 2019. He asked his fans to recommend some films and later specified that he wished to watch classic Bollywood films. Check out his tweet below -

