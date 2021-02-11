Tanushree Dutta Speaks On 'unwanted Male Attention'; Calls Herself 'late Bloomer'

Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta on Wednesday took to her social media handle and shared a multiple-picture-video posts to give a glimpse of her transformation in a 'before-and-after' series. Interestingly, she shared two pictures, in which she was presumably 7 or 8 years old. Meanwhile, the post also featured a video, in which Tanushree was seen getting decked up before facing a camera.

In her brief caption. Tanushree talked about unwanted male attention she received during her childhood. And, how her mother used to cope with it. After a brief explanation of her experience, she also asserted that the idea of keeping her hair short failed back in her childhood as well as now.

Tanushree dedicates a post to unwanted male attention

The caption of Tanushree Dutta read, "Before n after! Throwback to when mom always kept my hair really short all throughout my childhood and teenage years to avoid unwanted male attention and easy maintenance. But funny thing that even with the boy-cut hair, bugs bunny teeth and soda glasses I still managed to send the boys into an unexplained tizzy. I've seen a range in male behaviour all through my life; cool, crazy, indifferent, angry, obnoxious, suicidal, giddy in love, corny, cheesy and downright hilarious! Everything but normal...the short hair didnt help then and is still not helping so il just grow it now. Alert: If there's a riot I'm not responsible! #latebloomer".

READ | Tanushree Dutta Shares A Glimpse Of Her Breakfast, Proudly Flaunts Her Chole Chaat Recipe

READ | Tanushree Dutta Flaunts Her 'no Make-up Look', Calls It 'post Meditation Glow'

Within a couple of hours, the 36-year-old actor's post managed to garner an overwhelming response from her fans and followers. A handful of Instagram users took to the comments section and wrote their piece of mind on the same. A user asserted, "Ha ha same I do to my daughters hair" while another added, "In the first picture you were like a caterpillar, then you transformed into a beautiful butterfly, now you have transformed into a bird, feel it". "Cute", "beautiful" and "Bugs Bunny" were a common sight in the comments box. Meanwhile, a section of fans showered love on the actor as they dropped red-heart and heart-eye emoticons.

READ | Tanushree Dutta Intends To Return To Films In 2021; Talks About Hollywood In A New Post

READ | Tanushree Dutta Talks About Life, Judgement & The Universe In Her Latest Instagram Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.