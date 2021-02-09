Tanushree Dutta Shares A Glimpse Of Her Breakfast, Proudly Flaunts Her Chole Chaat Recipe

Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta often shares pictures of her healthy food. Yesterday morning, the actor shared a snap of her chole chaat. She mentioned that it turned out to be very yummy and wrote that it was her original recipe which she cooked for her breakfast. Take a look at Tanushree Dutta's weight loss diet food's picture.

Tanushree Dutta makes chole chaat for her diet plan

Actor Tanushree Dutta lost over 15 kgs in 2020 and is very persistent about her diet. She recently took to her Instagram to share a picture of her diet food. She made chole chaat for her breakfast and wrote that it was her Monday fast-break food. She also mentioned that the chole chaat was oil-free, fat-free, high in protein and very filling. Several fans reacted to the picture of her breakfast. Fans wrote that the food looked super tasty and healthy at the same time. Many fans asked Tanushree the recipe of her chole chaat. Take a look at the comments on Tanushree Dutta's Instagram here.

Image source: Tanushree Dutta's Instagram

A sneak peek into Tanushree Dutta's Instagram

Tanushree Dutta shared a picture of herself wearing a white lacy top and a grey hoody. She paired them with a denim pant. She wrote that she is becoming versatile like a chameleon and getting there slowly. She added," getting into the skin of it...yet be detached like a nobody...that's the actor in me" She shared another picture from her shoot. She wore a blue shirt and tied a knot in the centre. She paired it with beige pants and posed for the camera. Take a look at Tanushree Dutta's photos.

Tanushree also shared a picture flaunting her embroidered mask. She wore an Indian outfit and put her bindi. She wrote the title of her song Aashiq Banaya Aapne in her caption. In another picture, Tanushree wore a black turtle neck top and beige pants. She sat in a garden and posed for the camera. On Republic Day, the actor shared a picture of herself dressed in a blue saree. She wrote," The whole nine yards...suits me, doesn't it?? Who needs size zero if u can drape it and shape it." Here are Tanushree Dutta's photos from her Instagram.

