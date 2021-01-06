Tanushree Dutta Talks About Life, Judgement & The Universe In Her Latest Instagram Post

Tanushree Dutta took to Instagram to share her thoughts about life and her take on what human life is comprised of. In the image below, the Dhol star speaks about life, judgement, redemption and the eternal nature of time and soul. Tanushree Dutta's quotes that accompany the post sees her divulge in the aforementioned topics and many more such subjects. The image in question can also be found on Tanushree Dutta's Instagram.

The Post:

Tanushree Dutta's Instagram following, as of this writing, stands at a little over 200,000 followers. Judgind by the number of posts that are viewable on the handle, it would appear as if Tanushree Dutta is an occasional social media user. Many of her recent posts are from her time in the nation-wide lockdown period that was imposed upon the Indian citizens in the early months of last year and her solo pictures, which are something that she has been treating her fans with for a long time. The posts that contain some of Tanushree Dutta's quotes can be found below.

About Tanushree Dutta's career:

Tanushree Dutta has been a part of the entertainment industry for about fifteen years now. Some of her movies from her early years include the likes of Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Horn Ok Please, Apartment, Good Boy, Bad Boy and Ramaa: The Saviour, to name a few. For a brief period, it was believed that the former Miss India winner had joined the defence sector in the United States and left her acting career behind for good. In order to quash all of those claims about the said turn of events in Tanushree Dutta's career, she released a post that can be found below.

On the work front, Dutta, as one of her most recent posts, intends on returning to Bollywood and also has aspirations of being able to work overseas. Some of the wishes that can be spotted in the post hint at her wanting to reconnect with her roots and visit more religious sites, amongst others. The full list of her wishes for this year is available below.

