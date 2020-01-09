Tanushree Dutta Takes A Dig At Male Bollywood Stars: "All Their Machismo Is Only For Show"

Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta spoke to an agency earlier on Thursday and expressed her anger at the silence of the prominent Bollywood personalities whom the nation looks up to. She dished out her fury at the male superstars of Bollywood by calling them 'eunuchs' for not taking a stand in the ongoing political unrest in the country post the violent attack on students and teachers at Jawarharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday evening. Tanushree condemned the men in the film industry by stating that 'they don’t know how to stand with women and young people and support them for justice'.

The Aashiq Banaya Aapne actor also took a dig at the integrity of the male stars in the industry as she claimed that not much should be expected of them as their star appeal is only restricted to the show business and box-office sales. It is, however, noteworthy that while many actors like Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan have come forth to stand in solidarity against the violent attacks at the JNU campus, the industry's male superstars like veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Shahrukh Khan and Akshay Kumar have chosen to remain silent on any of the issues of national importance.

Tanushree's mixed feelings about the SC verdict on Nirbhaya case

Earlier on Tuesday, Tanushree Dutta also expressed her opinion about the verdict for the accused in the gruesome 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape case. She claimed that while it had been a relief for Nirbhaya's loved ones, the death penalty was not the solution. She said that weeding out the seeds of poison and an effort on a grass-root level, where people don’t even think of committing such an act, was the need of the hour.

(with agency inputs)

