Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka Written Updates For February 6: Aliya's Lies Exposed

Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka! is one of the most popular shows on Indian Television. It tells a supernatural story of love and heartbreak between the lead characters. Read on to know more about what happened in the 83rd episode of the show.

Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka! written update for February 6, 2020

In the last episode of Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka! Roshni was about to find out who the father of the baby is and it leads her to a huge misunderstanding. In the February 6 episode, which is the 83rd episode of the show, Roshni was left heartbroken and Aliya asked her rhetorically if she was crying again.

She told Roshni to accept defeat. Next, the fans saw the family setting the photos in place for the naming ceremony. The baby was crying and it dropped his toy. Roshni noticed that the baby has blue eyes. She quickly realised that the baby belongs to Kabir.

She tried to make the whole family understand but the baby kept crying. She told the family that the baby’s eyes turn blue when it is enraged or starts crying. Roshni realised that the feature had turned to Aman’s mother. She used her magic in a fit of rage and that left everything in the room floating. She got the photo and realised that it belonged to Kabir.

The family decided that they will name the baby Aamir and as Aliya was about to utter Aman Junaid Khan, Roshni took Kabir’s name. She told everyone that it is Kabir’s baby and not Aman’s. She showed the photo to the whole family which featured a baby Kabir. Parveen stated that it is indeed Kabir after which Roshni said that the DNA test matched as Kabir and Aman are brothers.

Roshni tried to explain that it is not necessary that looks can decide if the baby belongs to someone. She made a mistake and stated that Kabir had silky hair and she had seen photos. But the family stated that there are no other photos of Kabir in the house. Aman decided to stop the discussion and took the balloon away from baby Aamir’s hands. The baby got mad and started crying and revealed that it indeed has blue eyes like Kabir.

