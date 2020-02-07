Propose Day Pictures: Proposal Pictures, Wallpapers, & Quotes You Must Check Out

Valentine's Day is just around the corner and Valentine’s week has just kicked off with Rose Day. February 8 is Propose Day, and on the occasion, people are supposed to propose to their loved ones, friends or spouses. It will follow with Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, and more. Check out Propose Day photos, wallpapers and quotes you can share with your loved ones:
Rooftop proposal is beautiful! pic.twitter.com/cOLWzFQ4Ps— A DECENT GUY (@gandallfDGrey) February 7, 2020
How great of an idea it is to propose someone during a sun set?! pic.twitter.com/YukjFr1bJn— A DECENT GUY (@gandallfDGrey) February 7, 2020
Propose them today.. or have a better tomorrow... pic.twitter.com/zvJ8SN2XwF— A DECENT GUY (@gandallfDGrey) February 7, 2020
Dil Mil Gaye #leve pic.twitter.com/sENaAjvIZ2— A DECENT GUY (@gandallfDGrey) February 7, 2020
Even Jon Snow bent the knee to Danny. Why are you holding back? pic.twitter.com/3eHGorixWe— A DECENT GUY (@gandallfDGrey) February 7, 2020
If she says no, you cannot jump from the cliff... 'Falling feels like flying' but the saying is only related to Love. pic.twitter.com/kfhC1QHIBv— A DECENT GUY (@gandallfDGrey) February 7, 2020
A 3-month-salary ring? Okay. pic.twitter.com/mE6qdHDB3r— A DECENT GUY (@gandallfDGrey) February 7, 2020
Please ask a friend to take snaps of your beautiful moment. Selfies DO NOT count. pic.twitter.com/mAct6iClsG— A DECENT GUY (@gandallfDGrey) February 7, 2020
Remember the time Deadpool got proposed by his boss. You can at least manage to get a day off. pic.twitter.com/XXX3jec9Fe— A DECENT GUY (@gandallfDGrey) February 7, 2020
If you are too scared to try... shame on you... go die. (chullu bhar paani mai) And also, maybe get her a handwritten letter. It works. Like Seriously. pic.twitter.com/2ek4LaoZ7O— A DECENT GUY (@gandallfDGrey) February 7, 2020
If she is into that.. well just get her those. I mean in general. About everything. Nothing talking about anything particular. pic.twitter.com/jpA90ryELb— A DECENT GUY (@gandallfDGrey) February 7, 2020
When I look at you there are fireworks in my heart. or... You set my atoms on fire. Choose your pick! pic.twitter.com/5uFfD9J5Dc— A DECENT GUY (@gandallfDGrey) February 7, 2020
In the middle of the night? In the middle of the office? In the middle of a fight.. or a playground, or a deathmatch. Whatever they want... just de do bhai. 🧙♂️ pic.twitter.com/V38qM8vULz— A DECENT GUY (@gandallfDGrey) February 7, 2020
