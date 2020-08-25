Tara Sutaria Flaunts 'Bombay Romance' With Aadar Jain On A Late-night Drive; Watch Video

The Student of the Year 2 fame Tara Sutaria recently ventured out for a late-night drive with rumoured beau Aadar Jain in Mumbai. Sutaria took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of her 'Bombay romance' with Jain as they listened to a Dean Martin song. Not so long ago, the 24-year-old had also shared a mushy photograph with the Qaidi Band actor on his 26th birthday.

Tara Sutaria wanders through the streets of Mumbai with Aadar Jain

On August 25, Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain went on a romantic drive with each other and flaunted their 'Bombay romance'. Late night, Tara took to Instagram stories to share a video clip showcasing the empty streets of Mumbai that she and her rumoured beau wandered through. Along with enjoying the long drive, the duo listened to a Dean Martin song, revealed the Marjaavaan actor herself as she panned the camera at the music system of the car. Tagging Aadar on her IG story, Tara captioned it writing, "Bombay romance feat Dean Martin" followed with a heart emoji.

Watch the video below:

August 5, 2020, marked the 26th birthday of Aadar Jain. Thus, Tara penned a heartfelt birthday wish for her 'favourite person'. In the mushy photograph shared by her, the rumoured love birds twinned in white as Tara rocked a white saree with hints of golden and Aadar sported a plain white kurta white similar details to that of his ladylove's saree.

Shelling out major couple goals, the Oye Jassie actor wrote, "Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person @aadarjain". Later, Aadar also couldn't hold back but express his love for Tara as he commented on her post writing, "I love you".

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 26-year-old, who made his debut in Bollywood with 2017's musical drama Qaidi Band, will reportedly next be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Hello Charlie. On the other hand, Tara will next be seen sharing the screen space with Suneil Shetty's son, Ahan Shetty in Milan Lutharia's romantic action titled Tadap. The film is a remake of 2018's Telugu film RX 100.

