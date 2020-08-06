Kings Of America: Amy Adams Set To Reunite With Adam McKay For The Netflix Show

Hollywood star Amy Adams is collaborating with filmmaker Adam McKay once again for the upcoming Netflix web series titled Kings of America. The actor and the filmmaker have worked together in the flick titled Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, which released in the year 2006. The two even collaborated for the 2018 comedy-drama flick Vice, which was a biopic on the former US Vice President Dick Cheney. Read on to know the details about the upcoming Netflix series:

Amy Adams, Adam McKay reunite for Netflix series 'Kings of America'

According to PTI, the upcoming Netflix series will narrate stories of three strong women. Their lives are inseparably linked with the world's largest company. Amongst the three women, one is a Walmart heiress, one is a maverick executive and the other is a Walmart saleswoman and a preacher. They fight against one of the biggest conglomerates in the class-action lawsuit in the history of the United States.

Netflix revealed in a press release that Adams would play the lead role. Amy Adams, the 45-year-old actor, will be seen playing the lead role in the show and also as an executive producer through her production company named Bond Group Entertainment along with actor Stacy O'Neil. On the other hand, Adam McKay will be helming the first episode of the upcoming Netflix 'Kings of America' and he will also be the executive producer along with Betsy Koch via production company Hyperobject Industries. As per the reports of PTI, 13 Reason Why fame Diana Son will feature as showrunner, which has created and penned by Jess Kimball Leslie.

#NEW | IN THE FIGHT FOR AN EMMY AWARDS 🙏 Amy Adams to star in Netflix miniseries 'Kings Of America' directed by Adam McKay the same director of the movie 'Vice'. 🙌💚 pic.twitter.com/6FPXMtMgbz — best of amy adams (@BESTOFAMYADAMSS) August 4, 2020

Amy Adams is known to have essayed a wide range of roles throughout her career. She has received several awards and accolades including Golden Globe Awards, Academy Awards, and others. Some of the most memorable performances of Amy Adams came in Junebug, The Fighter, American Hustle, Sharp Objects, Arrival, and others. She was last seen in Vice playing the role of Lynne Cheney. Adam McKay was the producer of the flick Hustlers, that features Jennifer Lopez in the lead role. Apart from being the executive producer of the upcoming Netflix series, he is also the producer of the upcoming film titled Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar.

