Will 'Mankatha 2' Be Made With Ajith And Vijay In The Lead Roles?

Mankatha, directed by Venkat Prabhu, went on to become a massive commercial success back in 2011. The film is known to be Ajith Kumara aka Thala Ajith's 50th movie in his acting career. The movie, which will complete 9 years on August 31, 2020, has generated a lot of buzz over the making of a sequel. In an interview with The Hindu, the filmmaker revealed that he has plans of collaborating with Ajith Kumar and Vijay for the sequel of Mankatha.

'Mankatha 2' to be made with Ajith Kumar and Vijay?

The sequel of Ajith Kumar's Mankatha is yet to materialise. The director of the film, Venkat Prabhu, had previously mentioned in the interview with the news daily that he was asked to come up with a story by actor Vijay. However, the sequel of Mankatha is yet to be developed.

In the interview, the director of the film was asked about the status of the making of Mankatha 2. Venkat Prabhu shared that he had an idea of making the sequel if the two Tamil superstars, Ajith and Vijay would collaborate for the project. Prabhu mentioned that the collaboration would turn out to be the best thing for fans after COVID-19.

He added that he is not sure if the film will be directed by him. However, Prabhu said that he had a couple of ideas and that he can go ahead with the project if Ajith Kumar and Vijay are ready to work together. According to reporters by the news daily, the director narrated one of the incidents while filming Mankatha, when Vijay made an exit from the sets of the film as he was filming for Velayudham.

Talking about the issue of finding a way to turn the idea into reality, the director said he is unaware of how the idea would work out practically. There have been speculations that two South megastars, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan may be collaborating once again, with Haasan producing the film and Lokesh Kanagaraj directing it. Reflecting on the same, Venkat Prabhu said that many are talking about their collaboration. The director said if that combo happens then Thala Ajith and Thalapathy's collaboration can occur too.

