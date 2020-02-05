Tara Sutaria Graces Armaan Jain's Wedding Reception With Sister Pia Sutaria; Watch Video

Bollywood is currently buzzing about Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s wedding. The reception recently took place and it was, no doubt, a starry affair. The guestlist included some of the big names in Bollywood from Rekha, Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and several others.

Several Bollywood celebrities graced the wedding reception with their family members. Amidst everyone, even Tara Sutaria walked the red carpet with her sister Pia Sutaria. The duo looked stunning in their amazing designer ensembles. While Tara Sutaria opted for a soft golden colour lehenga, Pia Sutaria opted for the dusky pink ensemble.

Check out the video here:

Tara Sutaria arrived at the glitzy wedding reception dressed in a golden shimmery lehenga. She looked like a dazzling queen as she posed for the pictures. She won the hearts of the fashion police in this look. The Marjaavan actor opted for somme exclusive statement jewellery pieces to complet her look. Tara Sutaria chose to accessorise her lehenga with a set of choker necklace and matching drop earrings. She chose to go for a bold makeup completed with nude lipstick. The plunging neckline that she opted for looked elegant on the embellished lehenga.

Tara Sutaria's sister Pia Sutaria, on the other hand, opted for a dusky pink co-ord set. She went for a plunging neckline blouse with exaggerated sleeves paired with a flowy huge skirt. She opted for a minimal nude makeup look with a side-parted wavy hairdo. She chose to accessorize her ensemble with statement earrings that completed her look.

Tara Sutaria's look from Armaan Jain's wedding:

Tara Sutaria graced Armaan Jain's wedding in a pretty pink pastel lehenga with silver embroidery all over it. The blouse had a half sleeve fit with an open back with a lace knot closure. To complete the look, the star chose to tie her hair in a sleek bun and accessorised the outfit with a choker neckpiece and a pair of earrings from the same set. With a heavy ball gown look, the bottoms had heavy embroidery along the border.

