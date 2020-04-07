Tara Sutaria, Sidharth Flaunt Their Chemistry In The Teaser Of 'Masakali 2.0'; Watch

Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria, who were last seen in Milap Zaveri's movie Marjaavaan as lead actors have reunited and brought back a new single titled Masakali 2.0. The couple has been loved on the big screen by their fans for their sizzling chemistry and garnered appreciation from critics as well. Masakali 2.0 has been recreated from the original song which was featured in Delhi 6 by Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra. Sonam Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan starred in the immensely popular hit originally.

Tara Sutaria and Siddharth Malhotra's sizzling chemistry in 'Masakali 2.0'

The new version of the song has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi, and singers Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon have sung the new version of the song. Recently, actor Siddharth Malhotra posted the poster of the song on his Instagram handle followed by the teaser of the song. In the 15-second-long teaser, Siddharth Malhotra can be seen shaking a leg along with Tara Sutaria. The song has been directed by Adil Shaikh and the entire song will be released on April 8th.

Read | Tara Sutaria Showcases Her Sketching Skills, Milap Zaveri Can't Stop Praising Her

Read | Tara Sutaria Turns Pastry Chef, Bakes Her "fav" Buttercream & White Chocolate Cake

Masakali 2.0 teaser

Sidharth Malhotra spoke to a media portal where he said that he, along with the cast and crew of the song, had unintentionally made a song revolving around two people cooped up indoors and still having a good time. Actor Tara Sutaria revealed to a media portal that despite having rehearsed only once, they managed to shoot the song. She further claimed that the song was like a breeze to her ears and said that it is a catchy song despite being a mid-tempo tune.

Read | Tara Sutaria Announces Release Of 'Masakali 2.0', To Reunite With Sidharth Malhotra

Read | Sidharth Malhotra And Tara Sutaria To Recreate 'Delhi 6's' Iconic Song 'Masakali'?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.