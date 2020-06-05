Tara Sutaria Shows Off Her Culinary Skills, Jokes About Being Ready To Take Baking Orders

Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria took to her Instagram account and shared that she has taken to baking while being in the lockdown. The Marjaavaan actor, like most Bollywood actors, has been homebound. She is quite selective when it comes to posting pictures on her social media. She doesn’t update her social media accounts often, however, she recently shared about her time in quarantine.

Tara Sutaria shows off her culinary skills

Tara Sutaria took to her Instagram story and stated that she baked two more pies. She further added that she has become so well versed with the dessert, that she can now start taking orders. Tara Sutaria also tagged her sister Pia Sutaria in the post. Tara Sutaria had previously baked a similar pie for her parent’s anniversary. However, this time the actor has baked not one, but two similar-looking pies. It was reported that Tara Sutaria and Pia Sutaria had made mango cream pies for her parents' anniversary.

Tara Sutaria and Pia Sutaria had received lots of compliments for her culinary skills. Many of her fans have stated that the pie looks delicious. Some even asked her to send a recipe of the pie so that they could try baking a pie themselves. Tara Sutaria is a huge foodie and has often stated in her interviews that she eats everything.

Last year, Tara Sutaria had posted a picture of herself enjoying various non-diet meals like pizza and a burger. In the interview, she also said that she doesn’t follow a strict diet. Unlike most, Tara believes in eating everything in proportion. She revealed that she does not follow a strict diet and does not have a dietician as well. She went on to say that she does not put on any weight.

While talking about her fitness regime, the Student of the Year 2 star revealed that she does not like going to the gym. She revealed that her favourite work out is either dancing or doing Zumba instead of hitting the gym. She even revealed an interesting detail about her childhood. She said that she started dancing at the age of 4.

Tara Sutaria is a trained dancer, having learned classical ballet, modern dance, and Latin American dances. She is a singer as well and has been singing since the age of seven. Tara Sutaria is slated to star in the movie Tadap, which is the debut film of Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty. She will also be seen in Jhagdaloo with Tiger Shroff and Adah Sharma.

