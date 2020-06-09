Tara Sutaria Shares Pic With Goofy Expression, Calls It Her 'Beta Ji Shaadi Kab Hai' Face

Tara Sutaria shared an adorable goofy picture of herself on Monday night. As seen in the picture, Tara Sutaria looks cute in ethnic attire and her expression is something that can't be missed. Not to miss the dainty huge danglers that glams up her look.

Tara Sutaria's post garnered a lot of attention on the internet, as fans loved Tara Sautaria's caption to the post. The caption read, "I like to call this the 'beta Ji, Shaadi kab hai?' face. Its a whole mood." While a user wrote, "I like that weird face", some also dropped hearts on the post. A fan wrote, "10 on 10 for that face." Many simply also commented with laughter and awestruck emoticons. Check out Tara Sutaria's picture here.

Tara bakes mango cake

Meanwhile, it looks like Tara Sutara loves baking at home during the lockdown. The Student Of The Year 2 actor time and again shares pictures, flaunting her culinary skills. She recently baked a cake along with sister Pia on her parents' anniversary and shared the picture of the same on social media. Tara's caption to the post read, "The product of baking with for the ‘rents anniversary! Pia Sutaria."

Marjaavaan actor Tara Sutaria also shared a cute throwback childhood picture with sister Pia Sutaria that set the internet ablaze. The photo sees Tara hugging Pia from behind, while the latter feels shy about it. Not to miss Tara's sparkly eyes that enlighten the frame. In the caption, the actor wrote, "Evidently the needier twin @piasutaria. We look like baby momo’s #AlwaysUpForCuddles." Fans swooned over Sutaria's pic, as they gushed to drop endearing comments on the post.

Meanwhile, Tara Sutaria has been spending her time also by cooking and baking some of the most scrumptious delicacies at home. Tara shared glimpses of some of her favourite things to cook and bake during the quarantine. Right from pies to chicken crispies, and from rice servings to cakes with frostings, Tara Sutaria seems to have ditched her regular diet, indulging in a few cheat meals whilst at home. Take a look at her posts here.

