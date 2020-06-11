Tara Sutaria Posts A Childhood Pic Of Her Distracted Self; Can't Decide Whom To Blame

Tara Sutaria recently took to her Instagram to post a throwback picture of her childhood. In the picture, fans can see a toddler Tara who looks distracted and has her thumb in her mouth. Tara captioned the picture "Probably distracted by food or Pia Sutaria".

Picture Credit: Tara Sutaria's Instagram

Tara Sutaria recently posted a cute picture of herself on her story. In the picture, Tara has short hair and is wearing a blue and white shirt. She also has her thumb in her mouth and is looking away from the camera, this is why Tara mentioned that she was distracted by either food or her sister Pia.

Tara isn't very active on social media

Tara Sutaria, who isn't very active on social media, keeps posting rare pictures of herself with usually witty captions. In one of her recent posts, fans can Tara wearing an Indian attire and making a poker face. The star captioned this picture 'I like to call this the “ beta ji, shaadi kab hai? “ face. Its a whole mood' Tara's fans commented on the picture with laughter and heart emojis and said they could very much relate to what Tara was saying.

On the work front, Tara Sutaria was last seen in the movie Marjaavaan with actors like Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh, and Riteish Deshmukh, which released last year. The movie was a dramatic and violent love story and was very much adored by fans. The actor portrayed the role of a mute girl. Before this movie, she was seen in short roles in TV shows like The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir (2012) and Oye Jassie (2013). She was seen in Lakme Fashion week walking for a well-known designer. Tara had also uploaded a picture of the same on her Instagram with the caption Something special about fashion week, with a black heart emoji.

Tara Sutaria will soon be seen in the new movie Tadap. The movie will be a romantic-action thriller and will be directed by Milan Luthria and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Tadap is a remake of the 2018 Telugu film RX 100 and has only begun filming. The movie will have a soundtrack by Pritam and many other music composers.

Promo Pic Credit: Tara Sutaria's Instagram

