Tara Sutaria Bakes A Cake For Her Parents' Anniversary Amid Lockdown

Actress Tara Sutaria seems to be spending some quality time with her sister Pia while trying their hands on some amazing cuisines. From indulging into some lockdown shenanigans to sharing old throwback pictures on social media, the Student of the Year 2 actress has been treating fans with some amazing pictures. Recently, the actress shared a picture of mango pie on social media, baked on the occasion of her parents' anniversary.

Tara Sutaria bakes a pie for parents' anniversary

Tara took to her Instagram page and shared a picture of the delectable mango pie which the actress had prepared with the help of her sister for their parent’s anniversary. Tara shared the same picture on her Instagram page where she described the same as the result of whole day hard-work in the kitchen. As soon as Tara shared the scrumptious pic on social media, several of her fans could not hold on to their excitement to wish her parents and also laud the cooking skills of the actress. One of the users praised her cooking and wrote that the dessert looks completely mouth-watering. Another user wrote that the pie looks very yummy. A third die-heart fan of the actress wrote that the actress is always posting some of the other pictures of delicacies that are prepared by her.

Sometime back, the Manjavaan actress shared a cute and adorable childhood picture with her sister Pia on her Instagram story. Tara dropped the childhood photo with sister Pia in which we can see the cute munchkins laying on the bed. While Pia is just a little baby and is seen sucking her thumb, Tara seems to be watching over her sister in the photo and it is a treat you would not want to miss. Clad in a pink top with ruffled hair, Tara looked extremely cute as she watched over her twin sister Pia in the picture from her childhood. Tara captioned the photo as '@piasutaria I wuv you.'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tara was last seen in Marjaavaan with Sidharth Malhotra. As per several media reports, the film did fairly well at the box office. Now, she is gearing up for the release of her film with Ahan Shetty. It is titled Tadap and is a remake of the Telugu film RX100. It is slated to release in 2020.

