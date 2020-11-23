Tara Sutaria Dons Desi Look, Says She's 'chaudhvi Ka Chaand'; See Picture

Tara Sutaria took to her social media handles and shared a picture of herself in a desi ensemble. The actor donned a Manish Malhotra couture outfit as she captioned her picture as, “à¤šà¥Œà¤¦à¤¹à¤µà¥€à¤‚ à¤•à¤¾ à¤šà¥‰à¤‚à¤¦ à¤¹à¥‹”. The picture of the actor is doing the rounds on social media as fashion enthusiasts cannot seem to get enough of her latest avatar.

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Tara Sutaria as Chaudhvi Ka Chand

Tara Sutaria was seen wearing a peach coloured lehenga and blouse with a matching dupatta. The actor wore Manish Malhotra jewellery in which she wore a necklace and heavy heavy earrings and rounded up her look by leaving her hair open in beachy waves. Check out the picture of Tara Sutaria in the desi avatar below.

Tara Sutaria's Instagram

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

Netizens react to Tara Sutaria's photos

As soon as the actor uploaded the picture on social media, it got flooded with fans reactions. A number of other netizens commented on the post and flooded it loving comments and kind regards. Check out some of the comments by users below.

A number of people praised Tara Sutaria’s look and commented on how gorgeous she looked. A number of other people dropped comments stating that they would want to see more pictures of Tara in the outfit. Check out some of the fan comments below.

Tara Sutaria's photos of her birthday week

Tara Sutaria turned 25 recently and the actor celebrated her birthday in the Maldives. According to the social media posts of Tara, she spent her birthday vacation with her rumoured boyfriend, Aadar Jain. She posted stunning pictures of herself from her holiday spot and gave a glimpse to her fans of how she spent her birthday.

Tara posted a couple of pictures in her bathing suits and flaunted her gorgeous beach avatar. In one picture, she was seen wearing an animal print monokini. Check out the picture below.

Tara posted another picture of herself in which she was seen wearing a red bikini. The actor posed against the ocean. She captioned the post as, “Beach/ birthday baby”. Check out the post below.

Tara Sutaria’s net worth

According to a report in wikistaar.com, Tara Sutaria’s net worth is over Rs 5.4 crore. According to the media portal, the actor also has several luxury cars in her name.

Disclaimer: The above information about Tara Sutaria's net worth is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.