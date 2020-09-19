Tara Sutaria Gives A Glimpse Of Her Indoor Yoga Sessions; See Pics

On Saturday morning, September 19, 2020, actor Tara Sutaria gave a sneak peek into her yoga session at home. Sutaria shared a series of pictures in which she could be seen performing different yoga postures. The actor sported a white trouser with a white bralette. Sharing the pictures, Tara Sutaria wrote, “Eats kale once”. Take a look at the post.

Tara Sutaria performs yoga at home

The Student of the Year 2 actor shared two pictures from her yoga session today. In the first picture, the actor can be seen doing the Bhujangasana, also known as the Cobra Pose. While in the second image, Tara Sutaria nailed the Chakrasana, also known as the wheel pose. For the yoga session, the Marjaavan actor opted for an all-white ensemble. She looked stunning in a quirky white halter-neck sports bra and teamed it with a pair of matching yoga pants. To keep her locks off her face, she tied her hair in a top knot.

A peek into Tara Sutaria’s Instagram

A few days back, Tara Sutaria shared a picture clicked on a polaroid. In a short banter in the comments section with her sister Pia on Instagram, the actor mentioned that the image was clicked almost eight months back. As soon as the picture was shared, her boyfriend Aadar Jain also dropped a heartfelt comment and said he is missing his ladylove. Tara Sutaria’s fans too flooded the comments section with heart and emojis.

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tara Sutaria was last seen in the Milap Zaveri-directorial Marjaavaan which also featured Ek Villain co-stars Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles. Tara Sutaria portrayed the role of a girl with hearing and visual impairment called Zoya who is killed by her lover, Raghu, played by Sidharth Malhotra. Riteish played the role of a villain who is a dwarf in the movie.

Besides this, Tara Sutaria has a couple of other movies lined up. The actor will be next seen in Tadap, which is being directed by Milan Luthria. The film also has Swati Kapoor, Ahan Shetty, and Ratishankar Tripathi in the lead roles. The other movie in Tara Sutaria’s kitty is Ek Villain 2 which also stars Disha Patani, John Abraham, and Aditya Roy Kapoor and is directed by Mohit Suri.

