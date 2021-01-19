Tara Sutaria Shares Glimpse From 'best Evening' Before Film Debut; Calls It Unforgettable

On January 18, 2021, Tara Sutaria took to her official Instagram handle and shared a picture featuring herself. In the picture, Tara can be seen giving a performance at the Royal Opera House in Mumbai. Tara wore a stunning red gown. In her caption, she informed her fans and followers that she performed with Louiz Banks at the concert. She also described that it was one of her best evenings in life.

Tara Sutaria performs with Louiz Banks at Royal Opera House

Tara stunned her fans in a strapless red gown. Tara styled her straight hair in an elegant bun and wore minimal jewellery. Tara captioned the picture as, “A photograph from one of the best evenings of my life… My concert with the great (and my dearest) Louiz Banks for the opening week of The Royal Opera House. Unforgettable and a part of me forever. This was a month before I shot my first film” with a pair of white hearts.

As soon as the picture was uploaded, her fans went gaga over her elegant look and dropped lovely comments on the post. A fan commented, “Pretty” with several kissing emoticons and a red heart. Another one called her ‘Gorgeous’ and dropped a red heart. A user commented, “U r so beautiful” with a pair of red hearts and several heart-eyed face emoticons. Another user wrote, “Talented baby” with a red heart.

Tara is quite active on social media and frequently shares snippets from her daily life. On January 2, 2021, Tara shared a short video clip that featured her playing golf. In her caption, Tara informed her fans that she was playing golf for the first time. In the short video clip, the Student of the Year 2 actor can be seen wearing a white sports bra and a black jogger. Her hair was tied in a bun. In the caption, she wrote, “Not too shabby for my first time”. Her rumoured beau Aadar Jain commented, “I like big putts and I cannot lie”. Her co-actor Tiger Shroff too wrote, “Whatttt” with a fire emoticon. Several of her fans dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

Image Source: Tara Sutaria's Instagram

