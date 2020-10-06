Tara Sutaria Shares Stunning Portrait Amid Greenery From 'many Afternoons Ago...'

On October 5, Tara Sutaria took to her Instagram and shared a stunning portrait of herself. As seen in the pic, Tara pulled off a black crop top and a white lose skirt. She left her hair naturally open as she posed amid the greenery. Tara complimented her look with minimal makeup. Sharing the pic, she wrote, "Many afternoons ago". Soon, fans of the actor rushed to drop comments on her post.

An amused fan went on to call Sutaria a "sunshine girl", whereas another user wrote, "Why so perfect". Many simply dropped hearts and fire emoticons on Tara Sutaria's Instagram post. Take a look below.

Tara Sutaria: 'Many afternoons ago'

(Source: Tara Sutaria's Instagram)

Earlier, Tara Sutaria gave a sneak peek into her yoga session at home. Sutaria shared a series of pictures in which she could be seen performing different yoga postures. The actor sported an all-white athleisure. Sharing the pictures, Tara Sutaria wrote, "Eats kale once". Soon, her sister Pia Sutaria jokingly wrote, "Don't get me started". Tiger Shroff's sister Kishu also dropped laughing emoticons on Tara's post.

What's next for Tara Sutaria?

On the professional front, Tara made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2, alongside Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff. She was then roped in for Milap Zaveri's directorial, Marjaavaan, 2019. Tara essayed the character of Zoya in the movie, alongside Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, and Rakul Preet Singh. The film opened to decent numbers at the box office.

Tara will next be seen in Milan Luthria’s directorial, Tadap. The romantic action drama will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Tara will be seen sharing screen space with debutant Ahan Shetty. Meanwhile, earlier this year, Tara and Sidharth Malhotra teamed up for a song, Masakali 2.0. The music album has hit 42M views online.

Tara Sutaria also has Ek Villain 2 in the pipeline alongside Disha Patani, John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film is the sequel to Ek Villain that released in 2014. Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha, the movie garnered positive reviews from fans.

