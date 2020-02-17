Tara Sutaria Shines In Yellow Gown In Maldives On A Casual Monday | See Pics

While Mondays might be a heavy day for a lot of people. it seems that Tara Sutaria knows how to spend it well. A recent post on her Instagram shows her enjoying her day. As per a report in a leading daily, it is a throwback picture from her vacations in the Maldives.

Here is the post made by Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria can be seen sitting on a water bike as she smiling for the camera. She is wearing a flowing yellow gown as she sits behind Rahul Jhangiani. She looks happy as she shines in the sun. In the caption of the post, Tara called it a casual workday.

Tara had shared pictures from her Maldives vacation before. She had shared a beautiful of the waters during the time of sunset. The sky's orange colour brings a stunning contrast with the blue waters. Tara said that it was her favourite sunset in the caption of the post.

Tara had shared a wonderful picture of herself basking in the glorious winds of Maldives. Tara can be seen wearing a one-piece bikini as she poses for the picture. She is wearing a large black hat to match her one-piece.

Tara Sutaria was last seen in the movie Marjaavaan. She starred alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh in the movie. It was released in the year 2019 and was directed by Milap Zaveri.

Source: Tara Sutaria Instagram

