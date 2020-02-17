The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Tara Sutaria Shines In Yellow Gown In Maldives On A Casual Monday | See Pics

Bollywood News

Tara Sutaria shared a picture on her Instagram where she can be seen on a water bike wearing a yellow gown as she smiles and poses for the camera. See pics.

Written By Yashika Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
tara sutaria

While Mondays might be a heavy day for a lot of people. it seems that Tara Sutaria knows how to spend it well. A recent post on her Instagram shows her enjoying her day. As per a report in a leading daily, it is a throwback picture from her vacations in the Maldives. 

Here is the post made by Tara Sutaria

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria) on

ALSO READ | Tara Sutaria Becomes A Part Of Aadar Jain's Family Photograph, See Pic

Tara Sutaria can be seen sitting on a water bike as she smiling for the camera. She is wearing a flowing yellow gown as she sits behind Rahul Jhangiani. She looks happy as she shines in the sun. In the caption of the post, Tara called it a casual workday. 

ALSO READ | Aadar Jain-Tara Sutaria, Ahaan Shetty-Tania Shroff: Couples Who Made It Official In 2019

Tara had shared pictures from her Maldives vacation before. She had shared a beautiful of the waters during the time of sunset. The sky's orange colour brings a stunning contrast with the blue waters. Tara said that it was her favourite sunset in the caption of the post. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria) on

ALSO READ | Kiara Advani & Tara Sutaria Did Not Dance Together At Armaan's Wedding Due To THIS Actor?

Tara had shared a wonderful picture of herself basking in the glorious winds of Maldives. Tara can be seen wearing a one-piece bikini as she poses for the picture. She is wearing a large black hat to match her one-piece.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria) on

ALSO READ | Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, And Other Celebs' Best Looks From Armaan Jain's Wedding

Tara Sutaria was last seen in the movie Marjaavaan. She starred alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh in the movie. It was released in the year 2019 and was directed by Milap Zaveri. 

Source: Tara Sutaria Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MOTERA TO HOST A D/N TEST?
ANOTHER JAMIA VIDEO EMERGES
OWAISI: 'FIR AGAINST DELHI COPS'
MASOOD AZHAR GOES 'MISSING'
IVANKA LAUDS TRUMP AT NASCAR EVENT
MILIND DEORA CHECKMATES AJAY MAKEN