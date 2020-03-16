Tara Sutaria Is 'excited' To Sing And Star In Mohit Suri's 'Ek Villain 2'

Tara Sutaria is all set to star in Mohit Suri’s upcoming film titled Ek Villain 2. Recently, in an interview with a media portal Tara Sutaria revealed that she will also be singing in this sequel. During the interview some details about Ek Villain 2 were also revealed.

Tara Sutaria to sing in 'Ek Villain 2'

Tara Sutaria is the newest actor on the block. Tara made her debut in Dharma Productions Student of the Year 2. Since then Sutaria has also starred in Marjaavaan alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh. Apart from these two films, Tara Sutaria is busy working on her upcoming films.

Recently in an interview with a media portal, Tara Sutaria opened up about her upcoming film Ek Villain 2. During the interview, Tara Sutaria said that there are chances that she might lend her vocice for the film. For those of you who are not aware of this, Tara Sutaria has been singing since she was seven. The Student of the Year 2 actor has reportedly sung in operas and several musical competitions.

Furthermore, Tara said that she is looking forward to sing in Ek Villain 2. The film reportedly stars Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, and John Abraham. Tara Sutaria has been paired opposite Malang actor Aditya Roy Kapur and Sutaria also plays the role of a singer in the film. Ek Villian 2 will go on floors by mid-2020. The film is also set to release on January 8 next year.

Apart from Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2, Tara Sutaria has another big project in her kitty. Tara is set to star in Milan Lutharia’s Tadap. The film is reportedly a remake of the Telugu hit film RX 100. The film will mark the debut of Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty in Bollywood.

