Tara Sutaria Turns Into A Lovely Mermaid Taking Cues From 'jalpari' Sara Ali Khan

Tara Sutaria is amongst the newcomers in Bollywood, debuting in 2019 with Student of The Year 2. The stunning actor earned applause from the audience for her performance in the film. However, Tara had already established herself in the industry as she was seen in some popular Disney shows.

The Student of the Year 2 actor is often pictured in the city by paparazzi. She has been on top of her fashion game since coming into limelight.

Tara then went on to star in Siddharth Malhotra-starrer Marjaavaan. Tara Sutaria has set the internet on fire with her pictures. She is currently chilling in Heritance Aarah island in the Maldives.

In this picture, Tara is snapped in a pool in the Maldives. She was pictured swimming in a big pool by the ocean. She captioned the picture by just putting the word “Mermaiding”. Recently actor Sara Ali Khan posted pictures of her wearing a bikini and swimming.

In this series of pictures posted by Sara Ali Khan on Instagram, Sara is seen wearing a green striped bikini. Sara enjoyed the sun and went for a swim. Sara looked stunning as ever in this bikini.

Tara Sutaria seems to have taken some inspiration from fellow actor Sara Ali Khan. Sara also posted several pictures from her yachting and vacations with captions like "jalpari Mai chali". Here are some posts of Sara which might have posed as an inspiration to Tara.

