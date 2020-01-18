The Debate
Tara Sutaria Turns Into A Lovely Mermaid Taking Cues From 'jalpari' Sara Ali Khan

Bollywood News

Tara Sutaria is currently vacationing in the Maldives. Tara is pictured looking like a mermaid in the pool. Tara looked to have got some inspiration from Sara.

Written By Rohan Patil | Mumbai | Updated On:
Tara sutaria

Tara Sutaria is amongst the newcomers in Bollywood, debuting in 2019 with Student of The Year 2. The stunning actor earned applause from the audience for her performance in the film. However, Tara had already established herself in the industry as she was seen in some popular Disney shows.

The Student of the Year 2 actor is often pictured in the city by paparazzi. She has been on top of her fashion game since coming into limelight.

Tara Sutaria Looks Divine In These White Outfits, See Pictures

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria) on

Tara then went on to star in Siddharth Malhotra-starrer Marjaavaan. Tara Sutaria has set the internet on fire with her pictures. She is currently chilling in Heritance Aarah island in the Maldives.

Times Tara Sutaria's Love Affair With Tube Tops Inspired Her Fans; See Pics

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria) on

In this picture, Tara is snapped in a pool in the Maldives. She was pictured swimming in a big pool by the ocean. She captioned the picture by just putting the word “Mermaiding”. Recently actor Sara Ali Khan posted pictures of her wearing a bikini and swimming.

Tara Sutaria's Student Of The Year Vs Marjaavaan Box Office Collection Comparison

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

In this series of pictures posted by Sara Ali Khan on Instagram, Sara is seen wearing a green striped bikini. Sara enjoyed the sun and went for a swim. Sara looked stunning as ever in this bikini.

Tara Sutaria And Aadar Jain Return To The City From Their Year-end Vacation In London

Tara Sutaria seems to have taken some inspiration from fellow actor Sara Ali Khan. Sara also posted several pictures from her yachting and vacations with captions like "jalpari Mai chali". Here are some posts of Sara which might have posed as an inspiration to Tara.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

 

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
