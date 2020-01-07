Tara Sutaria's Student Of The Year Vs Marjaavaan Box Office Collection Comparison

Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria who kickstarted her career from Student Of The Year 2 was seen in Milap Zaveri's directorial Marjaavaan as well. Both movies garnered a substantial amount at the Box Office and her portrayal was especially appreciated by her fans. Take a look at the inside news on how much the SOTY 2 actor was able to garner at the box office.

Marjaavaan Overall Box office collections

Directed by Milaap Zaveri, Marjaavaan was released on November 15, 2019, starring Rakul Preet Singh, Riteish Deshmukh, and Sidharth Malhotra. The film gained popularity after Deshmukh's role was revealed to be the film's antagonist who was a 3-feet dwarf. While Malhotra played the protagonist Raghu and Tara Sutaria played his love interest, Zoya. On the first day, the film made around ₹7 crores. On the second and third day, it made ₹7.21 crores and ₹10.1 crores respectively. The film managed to make about ₹ 43 crores at the domestic markets overall. Overseas, the film made $760,000 in the first week.

#Marjaavaan witnessed decline on [second] Fri, but picked up on Sat and Sun... Mass circuits continue to collect well... [Week 2] Fri 1.09 cr, Sat 1.64 cr, Sun 2.32 cr. Total: ₹ 42.92 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 25, 2019

SOTY 2 Overall Box office collections

This film marked Ananya Panday's Bollywood debut as well. Directed by Punit Malhotra, the film was released on May 10, 2019. It was the second instalment in the Student of the Year franchise. The film follows the life of Rohan who follows his high school love Mridula to her new high school with the hopes of reuniting with her. The film managed to make about ₹65 crores at the domestic markets while earning a worldwide gross of ₹15 crores. The film was screened at 3250 screens and gained a whopping ₹39 crores at the first weekend itself.

#StudentOfTheYear2 shows ordinary trending... Didn’t decline much on Tue [vis-à-vis Mon], but what’s surprising is that it hasn’t crossed ₹ 50 cr yet, even after 5 days... Fri 12.06 cr, Sat 14.02 cr, Sun 12.75 cr, Mon 5.52 cr, Tue 5.02 cr. Total: ₹ 49.37 cr. India biz. #SOTY2 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 15, 2019

