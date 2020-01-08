Times Tara Sutaria's Love Affair With Tube Tops Inspired Her Fans; See Pics

Tara Sutaria is a Bollywood and television actor who was last seen in the movie, Marjaavaan. Tara Sutaria has never shied away from experimenting with fashion and has often been seen making style statements and brave choices. The actor, who made her debut with Student Of The Year 2, is lauded for her looks in sarees as well as western outfits.

Read | Tara Sutaria Knows How To Flaunt Snow White Ensembles Just Right; See Pics

Tara is very active on social media. She has a huge fan following. She keeps her fans updated about her life and fashion with her posts and stories on Instagram. Here are pictures from the times when Tara Sutaria inspired everyone with her tube top outfits.

Read | Tara Sutaria Amps Up The Style Quotient In An Anjul Bhandari Ensemble

Times Tara Sutaria's love affair with Tube Tops inspired her fans:

In this post, Tara is seen wearing a white embellished tube top with bell-bottom pants. Tara has thrown a see-through net shrug over her top to complete the outfit. The actor has left her hair open with a middle parting.

In this picture, Tara can be seen wearing a tube top that is in the shape of a corset. She has paired up her black top with an A-line black skirt. For accessories, Tara can be seen wearing a choker necklace and a ring. She has left her hair open and has a middle parting.

Read | How Tara Sutaria Fared At The Bollywood Box Office In The Year 2019

In this picture, Tara can be seen wearing a denim blue tube top. The actor is seen wearing a pair of golden earrings. With minimum makeup, Tara has left her hair open with a side parting to complete her look.

Read | Tara Sutaria Shares Warm Wishes As Hardik Pandya And Natasa Stankovic Get Engaged

Tara can be seen flaunting a bow-shaped tube top. She has paired the top with pants and has gone for a nude makeup look. To round her look up, she has left her hair open with a side parting.

Read | Tara Sutaria And Aadar Jain Return To The City From Their Year-end Vacation In London

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.