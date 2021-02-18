Tara Sutaria Unveils Bridal Avatar As Part Of 'most Sparkling Chapter'; Fans Go All Hearts

On February 18, Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria took to her official Instagram handle and shared a picture from her recent photoshoot. In the picture, the actor unveiled her bridal look for the cover picture of a magazine. She can be seen donning a white embroidered bridal lehenga choli. Sharing her picture, Tara informed her fans that the picture is one of her 'most sparkling ones yet’.

Tara Sutaria stuns in bridal outfit

In Tara Sutaria's latest picture, she can be seen flaunting her bridal avatar in an embroidered lehenga choli. She accessorised her look with a matching piece of long and short necklace, a pair of earrings and a maang tikka. The actor went for subtle makeup and tied her hair in a clean low bun. As for the caption, she wrote, “A new years brings with it a new chapter as we turn the pages to all things bright and beautiful.. This one is my most sparkling one yet! Can’t wait for you all to see ‘#TheNextChapter’” with a black heart and a diamond emoji.

As soon as Tara Sutaria's photo was uploaded, her fans couldn’t stop drooling over her bridal avatar. Several fans dropped red hearts and dropped positive comments. A fan commented, “You’re so gorgeous”, while another one wrote, “So perfect” with several heart-eyed face emoticons. A user called her ‘extraordinary beauty” with a pair of heart-eyed face and red hearts. Another one commented, “Ultimate beauty” with a red heart.

Tara Sutaria is an active Instagram user as she often treats her fans with snippets from her personal and professional life. On February 11, 2021, the actor shared a poster of her upcoming flick Ek Villain Returns. In the poster, a smiley with devilish eyes can be seen on the floor. It also informs the fans about the release date of the film which is February 11, 2022. The actor has kicked off her shoot for the film.

She was recently also spotted at a dubbing studio with the director and popular singer Ankit Tiwari. Ankit shared a selfie picture that featured Tara and Mohit Suri. Sharing the selfie picture on his official Twitter handle, Ankit informed that they are rolling up their sleeves for Ek Villain 2.

Image Source: Tara Sutaria's Instagram

