Tara Sutaria Spotted In A Stylish Outfit, Fans Call Her The 'best Newcomer'

Several celebs are now being papped outside studios as they resume work after the long hiatus. Actor Tara Sutaria was one of the celebs spotted recently outside a studio in Mumbai wearing a sporty and comfy pink outfit. Viral Bhayani, a photographer shared photos of Tara Sutaria on his Instagram handle. In the photos, the actor can be seen a stylish pink outfit, posing outside a studio while holding a bag in her hands.

Tara Sutaria spotted in a sporty pink outfit

Fans are showering their love on Tara's Sutaria's look. Viral Bhayani's post has garnered over 13,000 likes and more than thirty comments. Many were impressed by her looks while several others called her the best newcomer of Bollywood. Check out some of the reactions from the post:

Tara was last seen in Milap Zaveri's directed romantic-action movie Marjaavaan. She is now gearing up for the release of the upcoming film Tadap. Directed by Milan Luthria, this upcoming romantic action movie will also feature debutant Ahan Shetty in the lead role alongside Tara. Tadap is a remake of the 2018 Telugu film RX 100. Apart from Tadap, Tara will also play the female lead in Ek Villain 2, this was first a rumour but it now got confirmed when the actor shared the poster of the film on her Instagram feed.

Tara Sutaria's photos

Tara Sutaria is quite active on social media. She shares daily life updates on her Instagram feed. She recently reunited with her childhood friend Armaan Malik and shared a photo with the popular singer. Tara Sutaria also takes part in noble campaigns. She recently shared a video in which she can be seen giving a meal from the packet of Pedigree to a stray dog. She captioned the post by saying " Stray dogs and puppies mean a lot to me and I try to look after them in every way I can!

It takes just 5 minutes of your day and a packet of @pedigree_india to #FeedTheStray and give them the love they deserve! Tag your friends and urge them to do it too!" Check out her Instagram video post below:

Image Credits: @tarasutaria Instagram

