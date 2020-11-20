'Grey's Anatomy' Reunion: How Kate Walsh Aka Addie Reacted To MerDer's Awaited Reunion

Grey’s Anatomy fans were truly surprised when Derek Shepherd made a reappearance in the latest season of the show. The much-awaited reunion between Derek Shepherd and Meredith Grey reunion has broken the internet as the teary-eyed fans have been resharing it. Kate Walsh, who played the character of Derek’s ex-wife Addison in the show has also shared a post reacting to the Grey’s Anatomy reunion.

Kate Walsh’s reaction to Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey’s Grey's Anatomy reunion

Kate Walsh took to Instagram to share her reaction for the much-awaited Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey’s Grey's Anatomy reunion. She shared a collage picture of her from her time during the show when is cross and annoyed and is looking at Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey hugging each other from the reunion still. She captioned the photo saying Ellen’s character Meredith would already know how Addison would have reacted to this. She also sent her love to Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey.

This photo on Kate Walsh’s Instagram received 478K likes within eight hours. Kate’s fans and followers also have showered their love on the post by commenting on it. Many have pleaded to her to come back on the show. Ellen Pompeo who is still good friends with Kate Walsh also commented with laughter and red heart emojis. See the reactions here:

This Grey’s Anatomy reunion comes after five years after Patrick left the show in 2015. Ellen Pompeo has revealed in several of her interviews that she and Patrick have not been in touch since he left. Seeing Ellen and Patrick on the screen after so long thrilled the fans of the show very much as their pairing was widely loved by them.

Grey’s Anatomy will premier its 17th season on ABC Network on November 12. The plotline of this season will revolve around how the doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial are battling coronavirus and trying their best to save the patients. Its cast includes Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr, Kevin McKidd, Jesse Williams and Caterina Scorsone among others.

Image courtesy- @katewalsh Instagram

