'Ertugrul' Episodes: Read To Know How Many Episodes Are There In This Turkish Drama Series

Resurrection Ertugrul is one of the widely watched Turkish historical drama shows. It has five seasons so far and is available for streaming on Netflix. The show revolves around a man who wants to liberate Muslims from the tyrant rule in Jerusalem. The show gives information about the formation of the Kayi Tribe and the existential problems they faced. His battles then lead to the idea for the formation of the Ottoman Empire. If one wants to know how many episodes are there in Ertugrul and their time duration, this article provides all the details of the same.

How many episodes are there in Ertugrul?

Resurrection Ertugrul’s first season on premiered on December 10, 2020, on the Turkish streaming service TRT. It currently has five seasons. Most of Ertugrul episodes have a time duration of about 45-47 minutes. There are 76 of Ertugrul episodes in season one.

The plot of Resurrection Ertugrul

The show is set against the backdrop of the 13th century. It tells the story of the establishment and the rise of the Kayo Tribe. The first season takes the viewers through the tribe's struggles to find a new home for themselves. The struggles and the fight that was put up by Ertugrul who was the son of Suleyman Shah.

It stars Engin Altan Duzyatan who plays the lead character of Ertugrul. He is known for his roles in the movies Romantic Comedy and A Handful of Sea. The cast also stars Serdar Gokhan, Didem Balcın and Kaan Taşaner in lead roles.

In the last season of the show, Ertugrul was fighting against the new tax collectors of the state. He also trades a chest of false documents for the real ones and regains the control to take his tribe back. There is also a sequel to the show which is made. it is titled, Establishment Osman. It revolves around the life of Osman I who was the founder of the Ottoman tribe. Osman I was the son of Ertugrul who took over him.

The shows official Instagram handle also engages the show's fans by discussing the plotline and taking their views on the episodes as well. They also share their character's best quotes on the page. Snippets from the upcoming episodes are also shared on there.

Image courtesy- @trtertugrul_en Instagram

