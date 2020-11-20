If You Loved 'The Adventures Of Sharkboy & Lavagirl', Here Is A Watchlist Of Sci-fi Movies

The Adventures Of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3D was one of the widely loved sci-fi movies of all times. The movie released in 2005 and starred Taylor Lautner, Taylor Dooley, Cayden Boyd, David Arquette, Kristin Davis and George Lopez. It was directed by Robert Rodriguez.

The plot of the film revolves around a boy called Max who makes up an imaginary planet with imaginary heroes. One day, everything in his imagination comes true and he is called in to save it along with other superheroes Sharkboy and Lavagirl. If one liked the plot of the movie, here are other sci-fi movies to watch.

Here is a watchlist of other sci-fi movies to watch

1. Spy Kids

The plot of the movie revolves around two siblings who think that their parents are boring. But do not know that their parents were the top-secret agents of their times. The adventures of these siblings make the movie worth a watch. The movie has an IMDB rating of 5.5.

2. Zoom

The plot of the movie revolves around a former superhero who is called back to train a group of children with superpowers. They all come together to save the world from destruction. The movie has an IMDB rating of 4.4.

3. Sky High

This movie released in 2005 and revolves around a child who is enrolled in a superhero school. In school, he learns that he has superpowers too and he belongs to a family of superheroes. The movie has an IMDB rating of 6.2.

4. Jumanji Welcome To The Jungle

This movie released in 2017 and revolves around a group of four children who play board games. While playing it, they get swapped in the game and are donning various characters of the game. The movie has an IMDB rating of 6.9.

5. Zathura: A Space Adventure

This movie revolves around two young brothers who are playing a board game based on space. While playing the game, they get transported in it and try to come back to Earth. The movie has an IMDB rating of 6.2.

6. Honey, I Shrunk The Kids

This movie revolves around a scientist who is trying to making his shrinking machine work. In the efforts of doing so, he accidentally shrinks his kids and tries of solutions to get them back to normal size. The movie has an IMDB rating of 6.4.

7. The Hitchhiker’s Guide To Galaxy

The movie revolves around a boy who has an alien friend informs him that the planet Earth is going to be destroyed. He takes him with himself to space in his spaceship. The movie has an IMDB rating of 6.8.

