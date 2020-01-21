Tara Sutaria's Stunning Sundowner Pic In Black Bikini Has A Swahili Song Connection

Tara Sutaria's latest picture from her Maldives holiday in a black swimsuit is breaking the Internet for all the right reasons. Completing the look with a tropical hat, Sutaria looked stunning against the backdrop of the setting sun. Tara captioned the picture using the lyrics of the most famous Swahili song 'Malaika', by South-African singer Miriam Makeba.

Tara Sutaria believes she needs to open up as a person and become a go-getter if she wants to fit in Bollywood. The actor, who made her debut with "Student of the Year 2", said there are work opportunities for everyone, be it outsiders or industry kids, in the Hindi film industry. "In a conventional way, I don't think there are any struggles for me. Iti's just that I want to get out of my shell a little bit and not be so shy because it's an industry of people who are go-getters. They are so tough and there is no room for anyone who is reserved or sensitive, so I need to work on that," Tara told PTI in an interview.

Her first film, produced by Karan Johar, received poor reviews but managed to rake in decent numbers and the actor believes the movie was a success. "I think it did make money, it was not a failure. A lot of people think so and I just want to clarify that I think it did well. It didn't do as much as people expected it to and that's fine. I am a huge fan of the first film. I hope they make a part three at some point. I felt great to be a part of the film and I couldn't have asked for a better debut," she said.

