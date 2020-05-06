Tarsem Jassar's Latest Punjabi Song 'No Blame' Released; Watch Video

For all the Punjabi music fans, Tarsem Jassar has dropped his very new song. He announced the release of his song on his Instagram handle. Fans have been gushing over the release of his latest song. Check out the new music video by Tarsem Jassar. Read further ahead to know more details:

Tarsem Jassar drops No Blame Punjabi song

Earlier on the 1st of May, popular Punjabi singer Tarsem Jaffar dropped his new song, No Blame. The singer announced the release of his new song on his verified Instagram account. Fans have been more than excited for the new song dropped by the Punjabi singer. Check out the post below:

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana's Traditional Looks Will Take Your Breath Away!

The new 2020 Punjabi song titled No Blame is sung by Tarsem Jassar. The music of the peppy number is given by Pendu Boyz. The lyrics of the song are penned by the singer himself. The song is produced under the label, Vehli Janta Records and the song has been produced by Teji Sandhu. The music video also has a rap that is performed by Shortie Littlelox. Check out the song right below:

ALSO READ | Best Punjabi Party Songs Of The Decade For You To Groove To

Tarsem Jassar is known to have sung several popular songs. Some of the most popular songs of the singer include Tera Tera, Galwakdi, Creez, Asool, Life, Khadoos, Jattan De Munde, Geet De Wargi, and many more. The singer also has been a part of several films including Rabb Da Radio, Sardar Muhammad, Daana Paani, Afsar, Uda Aida, and Rabb Da Radio 2. Tarsem Jassar even won a Filmfare award as Best Debut Actor for his role as Manjinder Singh in Rabb Da Radio, which got released in the year 2017.

ALSO READ | Best Of 2019: Romantic Punjabi Songs That Were Loved By Listeners

ALSO READ | World Laughter Day: 5 Classic Punjabi Comedy Movies To Binge-watch And Enjoy

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.