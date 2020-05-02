World Laughter Day: 5 Classic Punjabi Comedy Movies To Binge-watch And Enjoy

World Laughter Day is an annual event renowned and celebrated worldwide to increase and spread awareness about laughter. To celebrate your World Laughter Day, you can also have a good laugh with your friends by watching your favorite comedy Punjabi classic movies.

As we know Punjabi songs have reached heights and are very popular. So this World Laughter Day, watch these Punjabi comedy movies which are exceptionally impressive to the audiences.

Have a look at best comedy Punjabi films to binge-watch on this World Laughter Day:

Carry on Jatta (2012)

Carry on Jatta is widely a popular cult comedy film among the Punjabi films. The movie features Gippy Grewal, the popular singer, and actor of current times. The story of the film revolves around a man who falls in love with a girl who wants to marry a man without any family. This film is a fun riot from the beginning to the end and a must watch film helmed by Smeep Kang.

Lucky di Unlucky Story (2013)

This is another comedy film starring Gippy Grewal, which happens to be one of the highest-grossing films in the Punjabi film industry. Released in 2013, the film is directed by Smeep Kang who managed to make an awesome comic film which was also a successful one. The story of the film was all about three friends who are trying to make their friends’ love story a success. Get to see some amazing quirky dialogues and good music.

Jatt & Juliet (2012)

It is difficult to find a Punjabi person who has not watched this quirky comedy film. The film is about a man who falls in love with a girl whose Punjabi family is difficult to handle. The film helmed by Anurag Singh, stars the popular actor and singer, Diljit Dosanjh. This film is a classic comedy cult which is just unmissable for a comedy lover.

Bha Ji in Problem (2013)

Bhai Ji in Problem is another comedy movie and successful collaboration between Gippy Grewal and Smeep Kang. The film was produced by Akshay Kumar. The story of the film is about a man who has married two women at the same time and confusion ensues. The film comprises of some great music and acting along with amazing comic timing.

Sardaarji (2015)

Sardaarji is an amazing comedy collaboration of director Rohit Jugraj and actor/singer Diljit Dosanjh. This film is one of the biggest hits of Diljit Dosanjh in his filmy career, and also one of the best comic films in Punjabi industry. The film was a laugh riot from the beginning to the end. The story of the film revolves around a loveable Sardaarji who falls in love with a ghost.

