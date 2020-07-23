This Day That Year: Akshay Shares Family Vacation Pics & Other Events That Made News

Numerous events have made headlines in the last couple of years on this day. From Akshay Kumar sharing a family photo on social media to Varun Dhawan posting a video of his father David Dhawan, here is a compilation of some of the events which happened in the past on this day. Read on:

Akshay Kumar shares a family photo

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar took a month-long vacation with his family two years ago. He gave a glimpse of his exotic destination to his fans on social media. The star took to his official Instagram handle and shared an adorable collage with his wife, Twinkle Khanna, and children.

In the caption accompanying his social media post, Akshay Kumar mentioned how his vacation has come to an end. Moreover, he remembered moments from his trip. He wrote, “Another beautiful holiday comes to an end and before getting back to the grind, cherishing some precious moments from the past month...until the next one❤ #lifelines”. Check out Kumar’s post with Twinkle Khanna on Instagram:

Varun Dhawan shares his father's video

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan shared a video of his father David Dhawan on his official Instagram account. The latter speaks about his movies in good old days. In the caption accompanying his video, Varun Dhawan wrote, “My dad’s schedule for his film vs my schedule. Even with a fever while I shoot and think today was a hard day on the sets of #sd3. This is only till my dad told me how he used to shoot a double shift going up to nearly 19 or 20 hrs a day sometimes. Those days the unions were not strong enough for technicians and films needed to be made in this manner. i want to always be the hardest worker in the room, and I still have a lot of catching up to do to earn that place in my home. #lovefilms”. Check out his video:

Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra pose with Jackie Chan

Bollywood actors Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra shared their photos while posing with Jackie Chan on social media. Their pictures went viral on the photo-sharing platform in no time. The stars travelled to China to attend the Jackie Chan action film festival in Datong.

Fatima Sana Shaikh is visible posing with Jackie Chan in an Instagram post. She has captioned it by writing, “Just had a fangirl moment!! In love with him!! It was such a pleasure to meet him, such a charming, kind and an amazing person he is... Thank you so much for inviting us to your event. #whataman #jackiechan #love @jackiechan.”

Meanwhile, Sanya Malhotra took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself in traditional attire. In the caption, she wrote, “Met a legend who’s so humble, gracious and hospitable. Thank you so much @jackiechan for having us at #jackiechanactionmovieweek. Looking forward to watching the closing ceremony and especially the performance by your team ♥️#jackiechan#dangal.” Check out their posts:

Also read: Ajay Devgn Lends Voice To 'Lalbazaar', Actor Ronjini Chakraborty Calls It 'icing On Cake'

Also read: Kajol And Ajay Devgn's 'Jee Le' From 'U Me Aur Hum': Making Of The Song

Aditya Seal bags a role in Indoo Ki Jawani

Student of the Year 2 star Aditya Seal bagged the role opposite Kiara Advani in Indoo Ki Jawani. It also marked the directorial debut of Bengali filmmaker Abir Sengupta. According to reports, the actor revealed his character in the film, on this day, and said that he was real. She added that people would connect with him.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Wishes Ranveer Singh On His 35th Birthday; See Post Here

Also read: Salman Khan Looks Better With Sonakshi Sinha Or Priyanka Chopra Jonas On-screen?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.